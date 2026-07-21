Israel approves legal change for potential crocodile deployment at prisons

21 July 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel has taken a regulatory step that could allow Nile crocodiles to be used as part of security measures around prisons, following a decision by Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman to change the legal classification of the reptiles, AzerNEWS reports via Israeli media.

Under the new regulations, Nile crocodiles are now defined as "captive-bred wildlife," enabling authorized Israeli security agencies to keep the animals under strict supervision and according to guidelines established by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The regulatory change follows a proposal made in December by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who suggested using crocodiles around certain prisons to deter escape attempts by Palestinian security prisoners.

At the time, Ben Gvir promoted the idea on social media, writing, "Cursed terrorist, are you thinking of trying to escape? Think twice," alongside an AI-generated image showing him holding a crocodile on a leash.

According to Israeli media reports, the proposal is primarily aimed at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel, where many Hamas operatives were captured after the October 7, 2023 events. Under the plan, the crocodiles would reportedly be placed in designated perimeter areas as an additional security measure rather than inside prison facilities.

The new regulations stipulate that only authorized security bodies may keep the animals and only under conditions approved by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. Israeli media reported that the authority had initially opposed the idea before the legal changes were introduced.

The proposal has drawn comparisons with the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention facility in Florida, which was established in an area surrounded by wetlands inhabited by alligators.