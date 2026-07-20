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Monday, July 20, 2026

Gold slips on COMEX, while silver extends gains

20 July 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Gold slips on COMEX, while silver extends gains
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices edged lower on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York, with the price of one troy ounce falling by ...

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