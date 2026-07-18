MFA confirms repatriation of Azerbaijani captain from Ukraine

18 July 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As a result of consular measures by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, the body of Samad Nasrullayev, captain of the "Atlas Bey" vessel, was repatriated to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's post on X.

"The body of Samad Nasrullayev, captain of the "Atlas Bey" vessel, was sent to our country on July 17 as a result of the relevant consular measures and coordination efforts undertaken by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry once again expressed its deepest condolences to the captain's family and loved ones.

"May he rest in peace," the statement added.