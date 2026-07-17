President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Omani ambassador [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Saif bin Rashid bin Saif Aljahwari, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

Expressing satisfaction with the successful development of relations between the two friendly countries, the head of state praised the fruitful cooperation in many areas, including within international organizations, and highlighted the strong potential for further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Wishing the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that he would make a valuable contribution to deepening cooperation across various areas of the bilateral agenda.

Expressing his satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, Saif bin Rashid bin Saif Aljahwari conveyed the greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to the head of state and said that the Sultan of Oman wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and continued prosperity for Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the ambassador for the greetings and kind wishes and asked him to convey his own greetings to the Sultan of Oman.

The ambassador emphasized the significance of this year’s 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Oman.

Recalling Leyla Aliyeva’s visit to Oman earlier this year, he highlighted the importance of the meetings and discussions held during the visit, noting that they had made a meaningful contribution to the further development of bilateral relations.

During the conversation, the sides discussed cooperation in the tourism sector, noted the establishment of a joint investment fund, and exchanged views on the prospects for increasing its financial capacity in the future.