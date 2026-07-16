Culture summer school participants visit Uzbek Language and Culture Center in Ganja [PHOTOS]

16 July 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Participants of the "Summer School of Azerbaijani Culture" project have visited the Alisher Navoi Uzbek Language and Culture Center operating under the Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), AzerNEWS reports.

The visit was organized as part of the program initiated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, which operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The participants were introduced to the history of the center, its main areas of activity, ongoing research projects, and its role in strengthening scientific and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Visitors were informed that the center houses an extensive collection of publications, translated works, and academic studies dedicated to Azerbaijani-Uzbek literary and cultural relations, with particular emphasis on the legacies of Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi.

The center also plays an important role in expanding academic cooperation between scholars of the two countries, promoting research into their shared literary and cultural heritage, and encouraging the involvement of young researchers in this field.

At the conclusion of the visit, participants had the opportunity to ask questions and exchange views on the future development of scientific, literary, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

They also explored the center's collection of books, publications, and research materials, gaining a deeper insight into the shared cultural heritage of the two nations.

As part of the summer school, concert programs and various cultural events are organized with the participation of the Uzbek students. The program also includes visits to historical and cultural monuments, museums, and key sites reflecting Azerbaijan's social and economic development.

The summer school plays an important role in expanding Uzbek students' understanding of Azerbaijan, showcasing the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Note that Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by similar national customs and traditions, a common language group, and culture.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Over 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Operating since 2019, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In 2024, Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku presented the exhibition "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries".

The exhibition was dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage and national costumes of Uzbekistan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Over 148 examples of decorative and applied art were displayed at the exhibition, held jointly with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are poised to deepen and broaden further.