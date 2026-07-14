Russia fines prisoner for calling invasion of Ukraine ‘haram’

14 July 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A prison inmate in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria has been fined ₽30,000 ($390) after describing participation in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine as "haram," according to independent media outlet Caucasian Knot, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, Alibek Suyunchev was found guilty by the Chegem District Court of "discrediting" the Russian armed forces after making the remarks during a meeting between prisoners and representatives of Russia's Defense Ministry.

The officials were reportedly encouraging inmates to sign military contracts and enlist to fight in Ukraine when Suyunchev stated that participation in the war was "haram," an Arabic term referring to something forbidden under Islamic law.

The court imposed the minimum penalty under Russia's legislation on discrediting the armed forces, a fine of ₽30,000 ($390).

There is no universally accepted Islamic position on participation in Russia's war against Ukraine, and Muslim organizations have adopted differing stances. The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation has publicly supported Russian troops and organized humanitarian assistance for soldiers and their families.

Russia introduced the administrative offense of "discrediting" the armed forces in March 2022, shortly after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The law provides for fines ranging from ₽30,000 to ₽100,000 ($390–$1,300) for individuals, while repeat offenses within one year can result in criminal prosecution.

According to Caucasian Knot, several residents of Kabardino-Balkaria have been prosecuted under the law since its adoption. Among them was Islam Mambetov, who was fined ₽100,000 ($1,300) in 2023 after reposting social media content that the court ruled discredited the Russian military.