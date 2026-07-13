President of Azerbaijan: Amendment 907 was an unfair move by the US Congress against Azerbaijan

13 July 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"First on the 907 amendment—you know it very well, but maybe not everyone knows that—that was a very unfair move from the United States Congress towards Azerbaijan back in 1992," President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"When the Freedom Support Act was adopted in the U.S. Congress to support the newly independent countries after the collapse of the Soviet Union with financial assistance, Amendment 907 was introduced by pro-Armenian senators. By the way, President Biden was one of them. He was a senator at that time, and this probably explains why we had so many difficulties with the Biden administration," the head of state noted.