US said to plan to leave Israel out of Iran strikes

10 July 2026 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

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The United States does not want Israel to join its new airstrike campaign against Iran, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

According to one of the sources, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "would really want" his country to get involved. However, US President Donald Trump's administration does not want that "at the moment."

Previously, it was reported that the US was unlikely to ask Israel to join the resumed campaign.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz remarked that his country is "alert and prepared" to participate in the strikes against Iran if necessary.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Thursday that his country is "alert and prepared" to resume the campaign against Iran if necessary.

Speaking at a pilots' graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim Airbase, Katz stressed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready to "regain air superiority and carry out 'blue-and-white' strikes in Iran to remove threats — even for a third time."

The blue-and-white strikes refer to Israel acting alone against Iran, without the United States' help.