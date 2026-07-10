TAP delivers over 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe

10 July 2026 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, has surpassed a major operational milestone by delivering more than 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe since commercial operations began, AzerNEWS reports.

According to TAP AG, more than 50 bcm of those supplies have been delivered to Italy, underscoring the country's role as the primary destination for Azerbaijani natural gas transported through the pipeline.

"One route—two significant milestones. TAP has now delivered more than 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, including 50 billion cubic meters to Italy. This achievement reflects our continued contribution to Europe's energy security and the diversification of its natural gas supplies," the consortium said in a statement.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline forms the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting natural gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to European consumers. Stretching approximately 878 kilometers, the pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greece–Türkiye border, crosses Greece and Albania, traverses the Adriatic Sea, and comes ashore in southern Italy.

TAP currently has an annual transportation capacity of approximately 10 bcm, with the technical potential to expand capacity to 20 bcm per year, subject to sufficient market demand and regulatory approvals.

In an earlier exclusive interview, TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said the consortium expects to make a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the pipeline's expansion during the first quarter of 2027.

Schieppati explained that the expansion process is being driven through a structured market test designed to allow prospective shippers to express interest and, ultimately, commit to long-term capacity reservations.

"The market test is a regulated process that enables market participants to express their interest and potentially undertake long-term capacity booking commitments. These commitments are essential for the project to advance because they demonstrate that any expansion will be commercially viable and economically sustainable," he said.

He noted that each market test consists of two phases: a non-binding phase, during which participants indicate preliminary interest, followed by a binding phase, in which companies make legally enforceable long-term commitments.

According to Schieppati, the non-binding phase of the 2025 market test, launched in July 2025, remains underway. During this stage, the proposed expansion will undergo further technical and commercial assessment, accompanied by consultations with stakeholders and the preparation of the project's final proposal.

He stressed that the ongoing process indicates genuine market interest in expanding TAP's capacity but emphasized that no final investment decision has yet been taken.

"In practical terms, this means there is market interest, but the process is still ongoing and the final investment decision has not yet been made. Any decision to invest in additional capacity will depend on market participants making sufficient long-term binding commitments to ensure the project's commercial viability," Schieppati said.

The next key milestones include completing the consultation process, finalizing the project proposal, and launching the binding phase of the market test. If adequate long-term commitments are secured, the additional transmission capacity can be allocated among market participants, paving the way for the final investment decision.

Based on the current timetable, TAP expects the expansion process to reach its decisive stage during the first quarter of 2027, potentially marking another significant step in strengthening Europe's long-term energy security and further diversifying its gas supply sources.