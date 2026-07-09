Kazakhstan expands border control to prevent illegal fuel trafficking

9 July 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has intensified efforts to curb the illegal export of fuel and lubricants, particularly through vehicles equipped with concealed auxiliary fuel tanks, AzerNEWS reports.

To strengthen border controls, authorities have established 59 police checkpoints near road border crossings. Police officers, working alongside other government agencies, are inspecting vehicles crossing the state border to detect attempts to smuggle petroleum products out of the country.

The latest measures follow earlier reports that Kazakh authorities had prevented nearly 400 attempts to export petroleum products illegally. In most cases, offenders tried to transport fuel using hidden auxiliary tanks and fuel canisters.

Among the recent seizures, authorities discovered 1,200 liters of diesel fuel concealed in a hidden compartment of a truck in the West Kazakhstan Region. In the Pavlodar Region, officers stopped a vehicle carrying more than 4,000 liters of gasoline without the required documentation.

In parallel with border enforcement, the Ministry continues to monitor the domestic fuel market on a daily basis. The inspections include checks on the operations of mini oil refineries and fuel stations located in border areas to prevent illegal fuel trafficking and ensure compliance with national regulations.