Semifinal stage of sixth 'Yüksəliş' competition wraps up [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The semifinal stage of the sixth "Yüksəliş" (Rise) competition has concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 331 participants who had successfully completed the previous stages competed for a place in the final during the semifinal round held at the Baku Expo Center.

Speaking at the event, Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the Working Group of the "Yüksəliş" Competition, stated that reaching the semifinal stage demonstrates the participants' knowledge, skills, and managerial potential. He emphasized that the "Yüksəliş" Competition is an important initiative aimed at identifying the country's future leaders, supporting their professional development, and strengthening their management capabilities.

This year's competition concept is dedicated to the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," declared by the relevant decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. During the three-day semifinal stage, candidates were assessed across nine competency areas: strategic thinking, effective leadership, decision-making, results orientation, performance management, adaptability, innovative thinking, teamwork and collaboration, and ethics and integrity. The evaluations were conducted by expert assessors.

As part of the preparations for the semifinal stage, a three-day training program was organized for the evaluation experts. Nearly 100 experts participated in the training sessions. They received comprehensive instruction on assessing participants' competencies through simulated scenarios closely resembling real assessment environments, as well as on evaluation criteria, the operation of assessment centers, and the roles and responsibilities of assessors.

The evaluation process was carried out using the Assessment Conference methodology, an internationally recognized approach known for its objectivity. This method ensures a comprehensive evaluation of each participant's performance and enables final decisions to be made collectively.

The results of the semifinal stage are expected to be announced within the next 3–5 working days.

Approximately 100 participants will earn the right to advance to the final stage. The final stage of the 6th "Yüksəliş" Competition will take place from July 17 to 19.

The "Yüksəliş" Competition was established under a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019. Winners of the competition receive a one-year individualized development plan under the guidance of mentors, along with a 20,000 Azerbaijani manat grant to support their professional development.

A separate presidential decree on holding the sixth "Yüksəliş" Competition was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 10, 2025.