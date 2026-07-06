Azerbaijan facilitates new 1,026-ton propane transit to Armenia
A new shipment will be carried out from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
According to "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, propane consisting of 30 railcars with a total weight of 1,026 tons will be dispatched today from the Bilajari station.
It should be noted that so far, more than 36,000 tons of grain, nearly 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been transported from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.
At the same time, to date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 14,000 tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!