Azerbaijan facilitates new 1,026-ton propane transit to Armenia

6 July 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment will be carried out from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, propane consisting of 30 railcars with a total weight of 1,026 tons will be dispatched today from the Bilajari station.

It should be noted that so far, more than 36,000 tons of grain, nearly 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been transported from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

At the same time, to date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 14,000 tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.