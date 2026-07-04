Yemen accuses Iran of breaching airspace restrictions

4 July 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Yemen's internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council, backed by Saudi Arabia, has accused Iran of violating the country's sovereignty and undermining regional security, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Yemen's state-run Saba News Agency, the accusations followed Iran's decision to send a civilian aircraft to Sanaa despite restrictions on the country's airspace.

The aircraft reportedly transported a Houthi delegation to Tehran to attend the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the Yemeni government described the flight as "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, international law, and United Nations Security Council resolutions."

Image: Osamah Abdulrahman / AP