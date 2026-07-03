Modi to start his Indo-Pacific tour on July 6
India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Indo-Pacific tour, which will include visits to Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, will begin on July 6 and end on July 11, AzerNEWS reports.
"The main event in Indonesia will be in the capital, Jakarta, but the Prime Minister will also visit the cultural center or historic city of Yogyakarta, where he will tour the Prambanan Temple compound," Secretary (East) in India's Ministry of External Affairs, Rudrendra Tandon, said, adding that Modi will travel to Australia after Indonesia, and then finally to New Zealand.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon previously said that Modi's visit will be "historic," as he will be the first Indian prime minister to visit New Zealand in 40 years.
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