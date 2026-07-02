EU court upholds Google antitrust fine

2 July 2026 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has dismissed Google’s appeal against a €4.1 billion fine previously imposed by the EU General Court in 2022. The case originates from a 2018 decision by the European Commission, which found that Google had abused its dominant market position to promote its own services, including its search engine and Chrome browser, on Android devices, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In its ruling, the CJEU rejected Google’s claims that the General Court had made legal or procedural errors in its assessment. The judges concluded that the reasoning provided was sufficient and upheld the record-breaking penalty, confirming the earlier decision in full. The fine remains the largest antitrust sanction ever imposed by the European Union on a single company.

The case is part of a broader regulatory effort in Europe to curb the power of large tech platforms and ensure fair competition in digital markets. Over the past decade, the EU has increasingly targeted major technology companies with antitrust actions, focusing on issues such as self-preferencing, data dominance, and restrictions on competition.

Legal experts note that the ruling could further strengthen the EU’s position as one of the world’s strictest regulators of Big Tech. It may also influence how global technology companies design their ecosystems, potentially encouraging more openness in mobile operating systems and app distribution to avoid similar penalties in the future.