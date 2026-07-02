UFC Fight Night in Baku draws huge international audience [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The UFC Fight Night in Baku attracted significant global attention, with nearly 11,000 fans attending the tournament at the National Gymnastics Arena, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, ticket demand was strong, with all seats sold out.

Approximately 40 percent of attendees were foreign visitors representing 72 countries, highlighting the event's growing international appeal.

The Baku UFC night featured several high-profile bouts, with Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev delivering a standout performance in the main event. Fiziev defeated Mexico's Manuel Torres, securing a major victory for the host nation. Other Azerbaijani fighters also competed on the card: Tahir Abdullayev defeated Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento, and Ferman Hasanov overcame American fighter Eric Nolan, while Nazim Sadikhov lost to Brazil's Mateus Camilo.

Beyond the fights, the event achieved major global reach. Organizers reported that UFC's official social media content related to the Baku event generated over 612.9 million impressions and 297.3 million video views, reflecting strong worldwide engagement. During fight week, the UFC's Instagram account, followed by more than 50 million users featured daily content from Baku, showcasing preparations, fighters, and behind-the-scenes moments.

For the first time, the event was also broadcast live on Paramount+, one of the world's largest streaming platforms, reaching an estimated global audience of around 80 million subscribers. In total, 114 local and international media representatives covered the event.

This was the second time Azerbaijan hosted a UFC event, further establishing Baku as an emerging destination for major international sporting competitions.

Photo Credit: UFC Facebook Page