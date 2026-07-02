Leyla Aliyeva meets with participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 1, during her visit to Yevlakh, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the family of Suleyman Suleymanov, a participant in the Young Beekeeper project, AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva had a warm conversation with the young beekeeper's family members, inquiring about their living conditions, their beekeeping activities, the initial results they have achieved, and their future plans. She also took part in the process of making cheese on the family farm and presented the family with gifts.

During the visit, information was provided about the beekeeping farm established under the Young Beekeeper project, including the maintenance of bee colonies, honey production, and the farm's future development prospects. The family expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for the attention and support they had received and presented her with beekeeping products as gifts.

It is worth noting that the project participant, Suleyman Suleymanov, took part in the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror operations. He has been awarded the medals "For the Liberation of Sugovushan," "Brave Warrior," and "Participant of the Patriotic War."

It should also be noted that the Young Beekeeper project has been implemented since 2021 on the initiative of the IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and ABAD Public Legal Entity. The project's objective is to contribute to the conservation of biodiversity, promote the development of beekeeping as a form of eco-entrepreneurship, support the production of natural honey, and help improve the economic well-being of young families.