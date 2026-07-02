Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of renovated residential neighborhood in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A newly renovated residential neighborhood in the city of Yevlakh was officially opened to residents on July 1 with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the "Healthy Neighborhood" project, implemented in accordance with a relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports established sports facilities within the neighborhood. These include artificial-turf mini-football and basketball courts, as well as various outdoor fitness equipment, table tennis tables, and chess tables.

In addition, the Yevlakh City Executive Authority installed gazebos, numerous benches, and new lighting poles in the courtyard area. The facades and entrances of the residential buildings were renovated, while the asphalt pavement and electrical infrastructure were upgraded. The area was also landscaped with trees, seasonal flowers, and ornamental shrubs.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the renovated neighborhood and reviewed the completed improvement works. Together with IDEA volunteers, she planted seasonal flowers in the area. Gifts were presented to the neighborhood's young residents, and commemorative photographs were taken with them.