Ukraine expands deep-strike campaign with attacks on Russian military sites

1 July 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out new long-range strikes against strategic military and energy facilities deep inside Russian territory, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian forces again targeted an oil refinery in Ufa, one of Russia's largest producers of lubricants. He noted that the facility is located more than 1,300 kilometers from the front line.

The Ukrainian president also said a strategic military-industrial facility in Russia's Penza region, linked to the development and production of missile components, had been struck. The target was located approximately 600 kilometers from the front line.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine continues to conduct long-range strikes on a daily basis in response to Russian attacks, stressing that Moscow must end the war.

Russia has not immediately commented on the claims, and the reported strikes could not be independently verified.