Erdoğan says Israel using Armenian genocide issue to divert attention from Gaza

1 July 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strongly criticized Israel over its recent move to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, accusing the Israeli government of using the issue to divert attention from the conflict in Gaza, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking after Israel's government unanimously approved a bill in June to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Erdoğan said the initiative was an attempt to "cover up their barbarity in Gaza" through what he described as "slander" against Türkiye.

Erdoğan also claimed that Türkiye's history is "free from genocide, massacres, oppression and colonialism."

The Israeli government's decision still requires approval by the Knesset before becoming official state policy. Nevertheless, the move has prompted strong reactions from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, a close ally of Türkiye that also rejects the characterization of the 1915–1923 events as genocide, has called on Israel to reconsider the decision despite maintaining close strategic relations with the country.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declined to comment on Israel's initiative, saying Armenia does not wish to engage in what he described as the "weaponisation" of the Armenian Genocide issue.

Israel's move comes amid Armenia's ongoing efforts to normalize relations with Türkiye while simultaneously pursuing a peace process with Azerbaijan. The genocide issue has long remained one of the most sensitive and contentious aspects of Armenian-Turkish relations.