Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss energy cooperation

1 July 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukrainian Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced that he held a meeting in Kyiv with a delegation from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis led by Alibala Maharramzade, emphasizing the growing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and humanitarian assistance, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media X, Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the equipment it has supplied to Ukraine, particularly transformers that have helped strengthen the resilience of the country's energy system.

According to him, the discussions focused on implementing agreements reached during the Ukrainian delegation's recent visit to Baku, as well as understandings between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The two sides also discussed the involvement of Azerbaijani companies in rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He noted that the Ukrainian government is ready to facilitate the implementation of joint reconstruction projects.

Shmyhal highlighted an important humanitarian initiative agreed upon with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov. The project aims to provide rehabilitation opportunities in Azerbaijan for children of Ukrainian energy workers.

"We thank Azerbaijan for its consistent support of Ukraine and all the assistance provided," he added.