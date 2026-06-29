Russia loses another 1,230 troops as total losses exceed 1.4 million, Ukraine says

29 June 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia's estimated military personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine have surpassed 1.4 million, according to the latest figures released by Ukraine's General Staff, AzerNEWS reports via Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

In its daily battlefield update on June 29, the General Staff reported that Russian forces lost 1,230 troops over the past 24 hours, bringing Moscow's total estimated personnel losses since February 24, 2022, to approximately 1,402,220.

Ukraine also reported that Russian forces lost three tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 49 artillery systems, 10 ground robotic systems, 1,724 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), seven cruise missiles, 477 vehicles and fuel tankers, and six pieces of special equipment during the same period.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia's cumulative estimated equipment losses since the beginning of the war now stand at:

12,066 tanks

24,845 armored combat vehicles

44,969 artillery systems

1,901 multiple launch rocket systems

1,454 air defense systems

436 aircraft

353 helicopters

1,764 ground robotic systems

379,224 operational-tactical UAVs

4,797 cruise missiles

33 ships and boats

2 submarines

113,612 vehicles and fuel tankers

4,366 pieces of special equipment

Ukraine's total casualties, on the other hand, remain staggering, with estimates placing total Ukrainian military casualties at over 1.1 to 1.4 million, including roughly 55,000 killed in action. Civilian casualties have surpassed 62,000, and the World Bank estimates the physical cost of reconstruction for Ukraine at US $588 billion.