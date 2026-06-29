Russia loses another 1,230 troops as total losses exceed 1.4 million, Ukraine says
Russia's estimated military personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine have surpassed 1.4 million, according to the latest figures released by Ukraine's General Staff, AzerNEWS reports via Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.
In its daily battlefield update on June 29, the General Staff reported that Russian forces lost 1,230 troops over the past 24 hours, bringing Moscow's total estimated personnel losses since February 24, 2022, to approximately 1,402,220.
Ukraine also reported that Russian forces lost three tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 49 artillery systems, 10 ground robotic systems, 1,724 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), seven cruise missiles, 477 vehicles and fuel tankers, and six pieces of special equipment during the same period.
According to the Ukrainian military, Russia's cumulative estimated equipment losses since the beginning of the war now stand at:
- 12,066 tanks
- 24,845 armored combat vehicles
- 44,969 artillery systems
- 1,901 multiple launch rocket systems
- 1,454 air defense systems
- 436 aircraft
- 353 helicopters
- 1,764 ground robotic systems
- 379,224 operational-tactical UAVs
- 4,797 cruise missiles
- 33 ships and boats
- 2 submarines
- 113,612 vehicles and fuel tankers
- 4,366 pieces of special equipment
Ukraine's total casualties, on the other hand, remain staggering, with estimates placing total Ukrainian military casualties at over 1.1 to 1.4 million, including roughly 55,000 killed in action. Civilian casualties have surpassed 62,000, and the World Bank estimates the physical cost of reconstruction for Ukraine at US $588 billion.
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