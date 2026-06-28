New wheat shipment transits Azerbaijan en route from Russia to Armenia

28 June 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Today, a new shipment of wheat—770 tons transported in 11 rail wagons was sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, continuing regional transit operations through the South Caucasus transport network, AzerNEWS reports.

The cargo departed from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and is currently en route to Boyuk Kesik station. From there, it will pass through Georgia before reaching its final destination in Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, during a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period.

The first shipment under this new arrangement was a delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia, marking the start of renewed transit flows in the region.