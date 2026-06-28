CICA Youth Council holds 9th meeting focused on sustainable urban development [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 9th meeting of the CICA Youth Council has been held in Baku as part of the Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for 2024–2026, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The opening ceremony of the event, held at the "Marriott Boulevard" hotel, began with the playing of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

This was followed by speeches from Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, who pointed out that strengthening cooperation among young people within CICA, promoting experience exchange, and supporting joint initiatives would contribute to building more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable urban communities. A video presentation was also shown.

Dedicated to the theme "Youth Participation in Promoting Sustainable Urban Development," the event brought together around 120 delegates from 17 CICA member states.

After the approval of the agenda, the meeting continued under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva. During the session, heads of delegations delivered speeches, and the draft Recommendations document of the 9th CICA Youth Council meeting was discussed.

In the second part of the day, a training session was organized in preparation for the "CICA Countries Youth Speech and Debate" competition.

Participants were introduced to debate techniques and the Karl Popper format, along with detailed information about the competition topic and debate themes.