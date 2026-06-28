Germany sets new nighttime heat record amid ongoing heatwave

28 June 2026 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Germany's prolonged heatwave has shattered another weather record, with the country experiencing its warmest night on record as extreme temperatures continue to grip much of the nation, AzerNEWS reports.

The German Weather Service (DWD) informs that the temperature in the village of Kubschütz in the eastern state of Saxony remained at 29.4°C overnight, setting a new national record for the highest nighttime temperature. The previous record of 27.2°C, recorded in Weinbiet, Rhineland-Palatinate, in August 2003, has now been surpassed.

Meteorologists attributed the unusually warm night to the region's hilly terrain and persistent southerly winds, which prevented temperatures from dropping after sunset.

Daytime temperatures have also reached unprecedented levels. On Saturday, the DWD recorded 41.5°C at the Dretzel meteorological station in the Jerichower Land district of Saxony-Anhalt, marking the highest daytime temperature ever measured in Germany.

Forecasters expect the heatwave to persist through Sunday before cooler air begins moving into the country on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to gradually fall below 30°C across most regions early next week, bringing relief after several days of record-breaking heat.