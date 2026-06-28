Master's admissions continue to show strong growth as more students pursue higher degrees

28 June 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Actual student admissions at the undergraduate level of higher education institutions have demonstrated a steady growth trend in recent years, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education.

Over the past four years, undergraduate admissions have increased by 18 percent.

In the 2025/2026 academic year, 60,860 students were admitted to higher education institutions out of 61,420 available undergraduate places.

This means that 98.4 percent of the allocated places were filled. Among the admitted students, 28,421 gained the right to study under state-funded programs.

Admission figures at the master's level have also increased in recent years. The actual number of admitted students rose from 10,484 in the 2021/2022 academic year to 14,335 in the 2025/2026 academic year, representing a 29.4 percent increase.

In the current academic year, 14,335 students were admitted to master's programs out of 17,860 available places, meaning that 76 percent of the allocated places were filled. Of those admitted, 6,674 students (37.4 percent) gained the right to study under state-funded programs.