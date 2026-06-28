Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan strengthen logistics cooperation with electronic permit exchange [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are preparing to significantly modernize their international transport administration by fully transitioning from paper-based permits to a digital system. The move is expected to streamline procedures and further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of freight transportation.

Starting from next year, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will completely abandon paper-based permits, switching exclusively to the exchange and issuance of electronic permit forms, AzerNEWS reports.

This agreement was reached in Baku during the latest meeting of the Mixed Commission on international road transport between the Azerbaijan Road Transport Agency (AYNA) and the Committee for Automobile Transport and Transport Control of Kazakhstan.

This decision was made taking into account the successful implementation and positive results of the e-permit system currently in use.

It was noted that the full digitalization of the exchange and issuance process for permit forms will not only minimize administrative and operational difficulties but will also significantly contribute to making international transport procedures more transparent, faster, and more efficient.

The meeting, which also included representatives of the State Customs Committee, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association, and national carriers, discussed the current state and development prospects of international road freight transport between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the growing volume of cargo transportation in recent years, as well as the important role both countries play in international and transit transport systems.

It was also decided to additionally exchange 6,000 electronic permits for the current year, with 2,000 allocated for each category: bilateral, transit, and third-country/from third-country transport. In addition, the initial quota for 2027 was set at a total of 28,000 permits, including 12,000 for bilateral transport, 8,000 for transit transport, and 8,000 for third-country/from third-country transport.

As a result, the total quota of mutually exchanged permits for international freight transport between the two countries has increased by 12,000 units compared to the previous period.

The parties expressed confidence that the demand of carriers for permits will be fully met in both the current and upcoming years.

Note that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have developed a stable and long-term partnership in the field of international road transport and logistics over many years. The two countries cooperate closely within bilateral agreements on freight transportation and are active participants in regional transit initiatives aimed at improving connectivity across Eurasia.

A key element of this cooperation is their joint role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which serves as a strategic corridor linking China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea region, the South Caucasus, and Europe. This route has become increasingly important in recent years due to shifting global supply chains and rising demand for alternative East–West transport corridors.

In addition to transit cooperation, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan regularly exchange quotas for international road transport permits, ensuring smooth freight movement between the two countries and through their territories. Both sides have also been gradually implementing digital solutions in transport administration, including electronic permit systems, to improve efficiency, transparency, and speed in logistics operations.