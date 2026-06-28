Azerbaijan's weekly oil price review

28 June 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Dated Brent, and Urals crude oil all recorded declines over the past week, AzerNEWS reports.

According to oil market data, the average price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, fell by $5.29, or 6.4%, from the previous week to $77.66 per barrel. During the reporting period, the benchmark traded between a weekly high of $80.43 and a low of $74.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan averaged $75.28 per barrel, marking a weekly decline of $5.45, or 6.8%. Its highest price during the week reached $78.13 per barrel, while the lowest stood at $71.90.

The average price of Urals crude also dropped sharply, decreasing by $6.60, or 12%, to $48.52 per barrel. Over the course of the week, prices fluctuated between $51.87 and $44.14 per barrel.

Similarly, the average price of Dated Brent fell to $73.51 per barrel, down $7.19, or 8.9%, compared to the previous week. During the week, Brent traded within a range of $70.56 to $76.27 per barrel.