Tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO warns of floating mines

27 June 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a naval monitoring agency, reported that a commercial tanker has been attacked while transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official UKMTO advisories, the vessel's captain reported that the tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile. The impact caused visible damage to the ship's hull. While the exact perpetrators behind the maritime strike remain unknown, authorities confirmed that no crew members sustained injuries during the incident.

The geopolitical situation surrounding the vital waterway remains highly volatile. Despite recent diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing maritime traffic—which briefly saw the strait open to pre-registered vessels following high-level international discussions on June 18 and 19—tensions have flared up once again. Accusations have emerged charging regional forces with violating the fragile maritime truce. Concurrently, the UKMTO has issued an urgent warning to commercial shipping companies regarding unexploded mines drifting in the strait, strongly advising all vessels to utilize alternative southern routing when passing through the high-risk corridor.