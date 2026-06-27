SBU conducts second drone strike on Russia’s strategic Vtorovo oil hub in Vladimir Oblast

27 June 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a repeat drone strike targeting the vital "Vtorovo" oil pumping station in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast, according to Ukrainian media reports citing intelligence sources, AzerNEWS reports.

This operation marks the second targeted strike on the facility within the current month, with the previous attack recorded on June 10. The Vtorovo station, operated by "Transneft-Verxnyaya Volga" JSC, functions as a critical logistics hub responsible for transporting refined oil products to both domestic consumers—primarily toward Moscow—and key international export ports.

The facility plays a foundational role in Western Russia's energy supply chain, pumping diesel fuel directly into the Moscow Ring oil product pipeline, which subsequently feeds major petroleum depots surrounding the capital. Additionally, the hub regulates the transit of oil products bound for export through Russia's strategic Baltic Sea ports. Preliminary assessments indicate that the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) successfully struck the technical buildings of the oil station, triggering a significant explosion on-site.