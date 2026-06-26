Trump accuses Iran of 'foolish' ceasefire violation

26 June 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement with the United States by launching attack drones at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, including a cargo vessel that was struck off the coast of Oman on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social Post.

“One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” the president wrote.

“Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Friday, during which they discussed the current situation in the Middle East and the memorandum of understanding that Tehran signed with Washington.

According to a readout by the Emirati Foreign Ministry, Al-Nahyan underlined the importance of completely abiding by the provisions in the agreement and emphasized that "serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue are the preferred means of addressing regional and international crises." Meanwhile, the UAE state news agency WAM reported that the two diplomats also discussed the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.