Forum on 'Turkman Heritage Solidarity of Civil Societies' held in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 June 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2nd forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" has been held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

The event was organized by the Körpü Turkman Heritage Research Center Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan's Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

Nearly 30 civil society representatives from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkiye participated in the forum. The event aimed to promote the protection of Turkman heritage, the promotion of shared historical and cultural values, and the strengthening of cooperation and solidarity among civil society organizations.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, speeches were delivered by Rizvan Nabiyev, member of the Supervisory Board of the NGO State Support Agency and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament; Sadaqat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture; Arshad Salihi, Iraqi parliament deputy from Kirkuk and leader of the "Iraq Turkmen Front"; Tarik Sulo Cevizci, Member of Parliament for Aleppo; Khalid Gani, head of the "Azerbaijan House" in Lebanon; academician Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament; MP Tanzila Rustamkhanli; Hashim Kamil Mustafa, head of the Fuzuli Cultural Center in Iraq; and Orkhan Isayev, chairman of the Korpu Turkman Heritage Research Center.

The speakers emphasized that strengthening relations among Turkman communities and promoting shared historical and cultural heritage, as well as passing it on to future generations, are among the main goals of such forums. It was noted that preserving cultural identity, language, and traditions in areas where Turkman populations live is of special importance. The speakers also stated that Azerbaijan plays an important platform role in this field and is a key center for expanding dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity among Turkman communities.

It was further highlighted that systematizing relations among Turkman organizations operating in different countries, implementing joint projects, and deepening cultural cooperation could lead to stronger outcomes in the future.

Within the framework of the forum, the public association "The Culture That Unites Us," supported by a grant from the NGO State Support Agency of Azerbaijan, presented a new musical composition titled "Kərkük oğuz gözəli." The lyrics were written by academician Rafael Huseynov, and the music was composed by People's Artist Siyavush Karimi. The piece was performed by Honored Artist, renowned vocalist Ramil Gasimov, accompanied by a symphony pop orchestra and choir. The highly refined performance aimed to reflect the ancient Oghuz-Turkic spirit of Kirkuk and its spiritual ties with Azerbaijan.

The event continued with a panel discussion titled "How Close Are the Distant Ones," inspired by the lyrics of the musical piece. The panel was moderated by Turkman studies researcher Elnur Mustafayev, Chairman of the Public Council under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan. Speakers included Professor and Honored Scientist, Turkman studies expert Gazanfar Pashayev; Nebil Shahin Kifrili, Chairman of the Iraqi Turkmen Scholars Association; Esat Arber Hasan, founder of the Syrian Turkmen Platform and Syrian Turkmen Assembly; Eyüp Kerem, Chairman of the Iraq Turks Culture and Charity Association; and Ali Bedo Mustafa, head of the Syrian Turkmen Associations Federation.

Panel participants emphasized the importance of strengthening scientific and cultural cooperation among Turkman communities. They noted that conducting joint research, collecting archival and folklore materials, and expanding academic exchanges could yield significant results in this direction.

In conclusion, it was stated that such forums and panels contribute to the international recognition of Turkman heritage, its broader discussion in academic circles, and the strengthening of shared cultural values.

The forum concluded with an artistic segment.