Samsung plans a massive long-term investment in South Korea

26 June 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Group announced plans to invest 1 quadrillion won (approximately $648 billion) in South Korea’s economy over the next decade, according to Maeil Business, cited by Interfax, AzerNEWS reports.

The investment strategy is expected to be presented during a meeting between senior executives from Samsung and SK Hynix and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

The funds will be directed toward the construction of AI-focused data centers, expansion of battery and display production, as well as semiconductor manufacturing. A key part of the initiative includes a potential investment of 300 trillion won to build a large-scale semiconductor manufacturing complex in the country’s southwest.

South Korea’s presidential administration confirmed that three major national projects will be unveiled, focusing on semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and robotics. These sectors are seen as the foundation of the country’s future economic growth and technological competitiveness.

The investment comes amid intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence and chip production, as countries race to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains.

Meanwhile, shares of Samsung Electronics, the flagship company of the conglomerate, fell 5.3% on Friday. Despite the decline, the company’s market capitalization has increased significantly since the beginning of the year, reaching 2.25 quadrillion won.