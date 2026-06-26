EU may stop protection for Ukrainian men of military age

26 June 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Commission proposed on Friday the removal of temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens who are not authorized to leave the country "in view of their military obligations", AzerNEWS reports.

The measure would apply to Ukrainian men who could be called up to serve in the military as the war against Russia drags on.

The Commission also proposed extending temporary protection for other Ukrainians until March 4, 2028, "since the need for protection of people fleeing Ukraine remains clear."

Meanwhile, it called on European Union member states to accelerate preparations for a coordinated end to temporary protections, by offering Ukrainians longer-term legal resident status and opportunities for "sustainable return and reintegration in Ukraine when the situation allows."