Tech is shifting from screens to voice and wearable devices

24 June 2026 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Some tech leaders envision a future in which people spend far less time staring at their phones. Whether this represents a meaningful solution to excessive screen time or the beginning of a new kind of technological dystopia remains an open question, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

If you have ever wished your ears could “see,” there may soon be a product that moves in that direction. Apple is reportedly preparing to release AirPods with built-in cameras as early as next year.

These cameras are not expected to take traditional photos. According to Bloomberg, they would instead analyze the user’s surroundings and feed contextual information to Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, enabling new forms of interaction with devices that do not require looking at a screen.

Apple has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. However, the claim comes from a well-known Bloomberg journalist with a strong track record of accurately revealing details about the company’s unreleased products, which has given the rumor considerable credibility in the tech industry.

The idea also fits into a broader technological shift. For roughly six decades, screens have been the primary interface between humans and computers. Now, that paradigm may be gradually changing, with devices becoming more ambient, voice-driven, and context-aware.

An interesting implication of this direction is that computing could become increasingly “invisible.” Instead of actively engaging with a screen, users might rely on continuous background sensing and AI interpretation of their environment. While this could make technology more seamless and intuitive, it also raises new questions about privacy, constant data capture, and how much of the world around us is being analyzed at any given moment.