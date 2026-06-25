Saadat Yusifova: Public solidarity and cooperation are key to passing heritage between generations

25 June 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

At the 2nd forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" in Baku, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova highlighted the importance of preserving cultural continuity and reinforcing the connection between past and future generations, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

"The Turkman heritage is a valuable tradition that has been preserved, nurtured, and passed down through centuries. Safeguarding this heritage, she noted, is not only about preserving the past but also about strengthening the bridge that connects the present to the future by drawing strength from our roots," she said.

In her speech, Saadat Yusifova outlined that the primary responsibility for preserving this heritage lies with civil society institutions.

"Those who bear this responsibility are, first and foremost, civil society institutions. The state can create appropriate opportunities, but public solidarity, initiative, and cooperation are essential for the transmission of heritage from generation to generation. The achievements in this field are precisely the result of such cooperation," she concluded.

Note that the 2nd forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" in Baku was organized by the Korpu Turkman Heritage Research Center Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan's Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.