Azerbaijan marks Armed Forces Day with official reception at NATO headquarters [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 June 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

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The Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO hosted an official reception at NATO headquarters to mark the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the delegation's press service, the event was attended by Kevin Hamilton, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia and Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, along with ambassadors of Allied and partner countries to NATO, military representatives, members of the Alliance's International Secretariat, and other senior guests.

Addressing the reception, Head of Azerbaijan's Delegation to NATO Jafar Huseynzade said the anniversary was an important occasion to honor the service and sacrifices of Azerbaijani military personnel and to reaffirm the country's commitment to independence, sovereignty, and statehood.

Huseynzade emphasized that Azerbaijan's independence had been achieved through great sacrifices and that its preservation depends on strong state institutions, national unity, and professional armed forces. He highlighted the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in laying the foundations of the modern Azerbaijani Army, noting that the military development policy has been successfully continued under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, resulting in the restoration of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan's objectives extend beyond restoring sovereignty and include achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Huseynzade described the progress made in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process at the Washington Summit as an important step toward regional stability.

The head of the delegation further noted that Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO has developed for more than three decades on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests. He highlighted the country's contributions to NATO-led missions, particularly in Kosovo and Afghanistan, as well as its role in strengthening the energy security of NATO allies and partners and serving as a key Eurasian connectivity hub linking Europe, Central Asia, and other regions.

During the event, Azerbaijan's Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee, Ramil Hasanov, provided an overview of the development of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the country's military cooperation with the Alliance.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton described Azerbaijan as a reliable and valuable NATO partner. He said the long-standing partnership has made a significant contribution to the professionalization and modernization of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which today maintain a high level of interoperability with NATO standards.

Hamilton also praised Azerbaijan's contributions to NATO operations, particularly its role in Afghanistan, expressing special appreciation for the country's support during the withdrawal of Allied forces and noting that Azerbaijan was the last partner nation to leave Afghanistan. He additionally commended Azerbaijan's role in enhancing the energy security of NATO members and partners and welcomed the progress achieved toward de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as an important development for regional stability and security.

The reception also featured a photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO, the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the development of relations with the Alliance, President Ilham Aliyev's visits to NATO headquarters and meetings with Alliance officials, as well as a banquet showcasing traditional Azerbaijani cuisine.