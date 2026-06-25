Azerbaijan joins international convention on ships

25 June 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The law of Azerbaijan on accession to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the decision, signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country has acceded to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, signed in London on October 5, 2001.

The parliament of Azerbaijan adopted a law on accession to the mentioned convention on June 12.