Oracle cut thousands of jobs amid AI restructuring

23 June 2026 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Oracle Corp., one of the world’s largest software developers, has reduced its workforce by approximately 21,000 employees over the past 12 months, AzerNEWS reports.

This information is based on company filings published on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website.

As of the end of May, Oracle employed around 141,000 people, compared to about 162,000 a year earlier. Of the current workforce, roughly 49,000 employees are based in the United States, while about 92,000 work in other countries.

Restructuring-related expenses associated with the layoffs totaled approximately $1.8 billion.

The company noted that one of the key drivers behind the workforce reduction is the growing integration of artificial intelligence into its operations. According to Oracle, AI technologies are increasingly automating tasks previously performed by employees, and this trend is expected to continue, potentially leading to further changes in staffing levels.

Since the beginning of 2026, Oracle’s market capitalization has declined by about 10%, reaching approximately $530 billion. Analysts attribute this not only to internal restructuring but also to broader volatility in the tech sector, where investors are closely evaluating how quickly companies adapt to the rise of AI.

An interesting detail is that, despite the layoffs, Oracle continues to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure and AI-driven services. These areas are considered the company’s main growth engines for the coming years, as competition intensifies among global tech giants in the artificial intelligence space.