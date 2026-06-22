Russian mayor’s Telegram channel briefly hacked, revealing messages like 'Moscow will burn'

22 June 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

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The personal Telegram channel of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was briefly compromised on June 21, with hackers posting a series of unexpected and politically charged messages before the account was restored, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, the incident occurred after 22:00 local time, when dozens of identical posts appeared on the channel. Among the messages were phrases such as “Moscow will burn” and “Glory to Ukraine,” along with calls for donations in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The posts were later deleted and the channel was reportedly restored to normal operation. Russian media outlets said the breach was short-lived, and no further disruption was reported after the removal of the content.

In a separate development highlighting ongoing cybersecurity concerns during the conflict, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has expanded its use of ethical hackers and artificial intelligence tools to test the resilience of its digital defense procurement systems.

The initiative, carried out through the Defense Procurement Agency’s DOT-Chain Defence platform, is part of broader efforts to strengthen cybersecurity defenses against potential intrusion attempts targeting military infrastructure and procurement networks.

Ukrainian authorities have previously emphasized the importance of simulated cyberattack scenarios and independent testing to improve the security of sensitive government platforms amid ongoing cyber tensions linked to the war.