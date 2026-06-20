Two passenger trains crash in UK

20 June 2026 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two passenger trains collided in the Bedford area in eastern England on Friday evening, resulting in one fatality and leaving dozens of passengers and staff injured, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

The incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. local time when a Luton Airport Express service struck an East Midlands Railway service. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, where a major incident was declared by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Authorities confirmed shortly before 21:00 that one of the train drivers had died as a result of the collision. As of Saturday morning, 28 people remained in hospital, with nine reported to be in critical condition.

Emergency services stated that a total of 89 individuals sustained injuries of varying severity. The incident prompted a large-scale response from ambulance teams, police, and rail authorities.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the reports of the collision as "hugely concerning," expressing condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing a full recovery for those injured.

Image: Reuters

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