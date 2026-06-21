Pezeshkian: $6B of our funds in Qatar will be returned

21 June 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed on Sunday that the US-Iran preliminary deal entails that $6 billion in Iranian frozen funds in Qatar will be retrieved, AzerNEWS reports.

"All provisions of the MOU are in our favor. The achievements of these talks will soon become evident, and $6 billion of our frozen funds in Qatar will be returned," Tasnim quoted the president as saying. He added that Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu will be "the first to be unhappy with the negotiations."

The president noted that the only US condition was that Iran "should not possess an atomic bomb," while adding that "we can also state this in writing." However, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran will not "relinquish our right to enrichment," saying that "the other side will have no choice but to accept this right."