“New Spider-Man breaks Avengers’ first-day box office record”

4 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: A Brand New Day has become one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026, earning approximately $355 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend, AzerNEWS reports.

In the film industry, the term “opening weekend” usually refers to the period from Thursday — when premieres begin in many countries — through Sunday. This initial box office performance is considered one of the most important indicators of a movie’s commercial success and audience interest.

According to Variety, Spider-Man: A Brand New Day achieved the second-biggest opening in Hollywood history, ranking just behind another Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. The new Spider-Man movie earned $355 million in the United States and Canada, while international markets contributed an additional $573 million. As a result, the film’s worldwide opening total reached an impressive $927 million.

For comparison, Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, opened with around $357 million in North America and earned approximately $1.2 billion worldwide during its debut period, excluding inflation.

Although Spider-Man: A Brand New Day narrowly missed surpassing Avengers: Endgame in total opening weekend revenue, it managed to set a new record for first-day earnings in North America. The film collected $167 million on its first day in the United States and Canada, beating Avengers: Endgame, which earned about $157 million on its first day in 2019.

The movie marks Tom Holland’s fourth solo appearance as Peter Parker. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Jacob Batalon. The previous installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became one of the most successful superhero films ever, earning around $1.91 billion worldwide.

The worldwide premiere of Spider-Man: A Brand New Day took place on July 31. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production budget was estimated at $225 million, while the global marketing campaign reportedly cost around $309 million. One of the most unusual promotional moves was the participation of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi in one of the film’s advertising videos, helping the movie reach an even wider audience.

The film’s record-breaking debut once again demonstrates the enormous popularity of the Spider-Man franchise. With a beloved character, a large international fan base, and Marvel’s powerful marketing strategy, A Brand New Day has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases of the year.