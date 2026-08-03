Shamakhi to host 2nd Conference on Astronomy and Astrophysics

3 August 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2nd National Conference on "Current Problems in Astronomy and Astrophysics" is scheduled for September 8–9, AzerNEWS reports.

The event will take place at the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory. The main objective of the conference is to present and discuss the results of scientific research conducted in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics in Azerbaijan, while fostering scientific cooperation among researchers working in these disciplines.

As part of the conference, anniversaries of prominent scientists who dedicated many years to productive research at the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory and made significant contributions to the development of astronomy will be commemorated. Their scientific legacy will also be introduced to young researchers.

The event will feature scientific presentations by young doctoral candidates and dissertation researchers on current issues in astronomy and astrophysics, followed by discussions during various scientific sessions. The scientific program will cover a wide range of topics, including theoretical astrophysics, stellar astrophysics, variable stars, solar physics and Sun–Earth interactions, Solar System bodies, giant planets, and extragalactic objects.

The conference will include plenary, oral, and poster presentations. Participants will present the latest findings on modern astrophysical challenges, space object research, solar activity, stellar atmospheres, and other topical areas of astronomical science.

The working languages of the conference will be Azerbaijani, English, and Russian. Bus transportation between Baku and Shamakhi will be provided for conference participants.

The conference program, book of abstracts, and list of participants will be published through the event's official information resources.