31 July 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Russia must take an "active defense" role in countering Western sanctions, AzerNEWS reports.

"We need to be talking about active defense. It's not just about sitting in a trench and firing back, but about active defense. We need to think about what tools to use in the future," Medvedev said during a meeting on countering sanctions against Russian companies. He added that Western sanctions have not paralyzed the Russian economy, saying it is "alive and kicking and growing," although the restrictions are creating difficulties.

Medvedev also argued that Moscow should "systematize" its response to better protect its interests and expand Russia's influence in other regions. His remarks come after European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the EU introduced the largest batch of sanctions against Russia in four years and that it is "working on the next steps."