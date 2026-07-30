64% of Americans say Iran war not worth fighting

30 July 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Only 33% of Americans said that the war in Iran is "worth fighting," while 64% said it is not, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published on Thursday. Approval of United States President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict dropped from 34% in June to 28% in July, while his overall job rating stands at 33%, AzerNEWS reports.

23% of respondents said the US should continue military action against Iran, 29% said it should pause fighting and negotiate a ceasefire, while 23% said it should completely stop its operation. 72% think it is "extremely" or "very" important to stop further increases in oil and gas prices. More respondents feel it is "extremely" or "very" important that the US negotiate a permanent ceasefire with Iran, at 70%, than think the US should prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, at 64%. The poll was carried out between July 23 and 27 and included 1,165 adults, with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.