National artists successfully represent country at int'l art workshop [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The city of Izmit, in Turkiye's Kocaeli Province, has hosted an International Art Workshop that brought together artists from around the world for a week of creative collaboration and cultural exchange, AzerNEWS reports.

Representing Azerbaijan with distinction were Nigar Aliyeva and Leylifyar Museibova, members of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, the organization announced.

Throughout the week-long residency, participants created new artworks, shared professional expertise, explored contemporary artistic practices, and immersed themselves in the diverse cultural traditions of the participating countries.

The workshop culminated in a group exhibition showcasing the works produced during the residency.

The participation of the Azerbaijani artists marked a significant contribution to strengthening international cultural cooperation, fostering professional artistic connections, and promoting Azerbaijan's contemporary art on the global stage.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an independent international art platform founded in 2006 by artist Dadash Mammadov. Since its establishment, the organization has been dedicated to promoting Azerbaijani art and culture while fostering international cultural dialogue through exhibitions, artist residencies, educational initiatives, and collaborative projects.

Bringing together artists, curators, cultural institutions, diplomatic missions, and international partners, Arts Council Azerbaijan serves as a platform for creative exchange and professional development.

Its activities encompass visual arts, animation, design, photography, crafts, and interdisciplinary artistic practices, creating opportunities for both emerging and established artists to engage with audiences in Azerbaijan and abroad.