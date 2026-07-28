Azerbaijan harvests over 3 million tons of grain as campaign enters final stage
Azerbaijan has completed 92% of its winter grain harvest, collecting more than 3 million tons of wheat and barley as the nationwide harvesting campaign enters its final stage, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, AzerNEWS reports.
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