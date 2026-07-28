SpaceX shares slide 3.8%, hits new low
SpaceX shares were down 3.8% on Monday, hitting another low as the tech giant struggled to maintain momentum in the aftermath of its grand debut. At the same time, the company is set to report its first quarterly results on August 4, AzerNEWS reports.
The latest downturn in SpaceX's stock price could indicate that investors are concerned about the value of its AI business.
At 9:59 am ET, the tech giant's shares decreased 3.88% to sell for $110.6400 apiece.
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