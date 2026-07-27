Azerbaijan recalls Consul General in Istanbul
Narmina Mustafayeva, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Türkiye, has been recalled from her post, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Mustafayeva has been recalled from her post as Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, and also as Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.
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